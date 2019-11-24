Menu
35 year old arrested as police investigate case of child pornography

November 24, 2019 at 11:34pm
A 35 year old man was arrested by police’s cyber crime unit on Sunday on suspicion of possessing and distributing child porn.

Police said they had been tipped off that a user on a social media platform had sent videos of child porn. The cyber crime unit identified the individual and obtained an arrest warrant.

He was found at home in a Larnaca district community before noon on Sunday and arrested.

During a search of his home police found four mobile telephones which will be sent for tests.

The suspect was arrested and is expected to appear before Larnaca district court tomorrow to be remanded in custody.

