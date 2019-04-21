35 year old admits to killing both women and six year old girl

The 35 year old Greek Cypriot National Guard officer who is the main suspect in the murder of a 38 year old Filipino woman, admitted in court on Sunday morning that he also murdered the second woman that was found in the Mitsero mine shaft.

The suspect was led to court today as the investigators for the case asked for a new remand of six days.

The man’s attorney had earlier withdrawn from representing him.

The 35 year old has already admitted both the 38 year old woman and her daughter and gave a voluntary statement on Saturday, in which he admitted to killing the second woman whose body was found in the mind shaft.

She was reported missing on July 21, 2018.

According to philenews, the man told court that he strangled her while after they had sex. He said that they met on Badoo.

Authorities and a private diving company are continuing investigations in Mitsero and Xyliatos dam.

