35 C inland today, temperatures set to rise further this week

Weak high pressure and a hot air mass are affecting the area, with temperatures inland rising to 35 C on Monday, climbing further on Tuesday and Wednesday the met office said in its early morning weather bulletin .

Monday will be mainly fine, although there will be increased high cloud in the afternoon. Temperatures will be 35 C inland, around 30 C on the south and east coasts, around 29 C on the west and north coasts and 27 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine. Temperatures will fall to 16 C inland, 18 C in the south and east, around 17 C in the west and north and 14 C in the mountains.

Tuesday will be mainly fine, with temperatures rising to above average for the time of year.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mainly fine and warm, with increased higher cloud at intervals while there may be light dust in the atmosphere from Wednesday evening.

Temperatures will rise further.