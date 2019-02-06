Menu
Local

34 year old Larnaca man dies in hospital; influenza A suspected

February 6, 2019 at 2:46pm
Edited by

A 34 year old man from Larnaca died early on Wednesday morning in the intensive care unit of Nicosia Hospital from what is suspected to be a case of influenza A.

If the cause of the death is confirmed by tests, it will be the sixth death from the flu this winter.

Reports said the man was admitted to Larnaca Hospital a few days ago and because of the gravity of his condition transferred to the ICU of Nicosia Hospital where he died early this morning.

The Health Ministry has so far confirmed five deaths from the flu and said that another 35 patients were still in hospital.

Read more

Five deaths from influenza A; 35 patients still in hospital

 

You May Also Like

Local
February 6, 2019

Woman from Paphos dies from influenza A at Limassol Hospital

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
February 6, 2019

TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards: Fig Tree Bay 13th best beach in the world

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
February 6, 2019

Revamp of Limassol’s Ayios Andreas street

Bouli Hadjioannou