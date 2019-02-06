34 year old Larnaca man dies in hospital; influenza A suspected

A 34 year old man from Larnaca died early on Wednesday morning in the intensive care unit of Nicosia Hospital from what is suspected to be a case of influenza A.
If the cause of the death is confirmed by tests, it will be the sixth death from the flu this winter.
Reports said the man was admitted to Larnaca Hospital a few days ago and because of the gravity of his condition transferred to the ICU of Nicosia Hospital where he died early this morning.
The Health Ministry has so far confirmed five deaths from the flu and said that another 35 patients were still in hospital.
