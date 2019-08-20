34 year old jailed for nine months for child pornography

Larnaca district court has jailed a 34 year old man for nine months after he pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography, Phileleftheros reports.

It said that police had been tipped off by Europol after the defendant published a photo with child pornographic content online.

Police’s cyber crime unit searched his parents’ home where he was living and found 273 photos on his computer.

Police also found that he had chatted with other users online pretending to be a boy aged 10 to 13 and that he had sent a photo of an underage boy having sex with an adult man to an unknown user.

In passing sentence the judge said that there has been a worrying spike in the number of child pornography cases in Cyprus and highlighted the need for sentences to act as a deterrent.

The judge added that taking into consideration to man’s immediate admission and his clean record, the most appropriate sentence was nine months in prison.