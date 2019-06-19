Menu
34 year old cyclist killed in new traffic accident

June 19, 2019 at 10:42am
A 34 year old man from Sri Lanka was killed after he was hit by a car as he was riding his bicycle on the Peristerona -Orounda road at around 0.25 am on Wednesday.

Police named the victim as Kolombage Susantha Laksirir. He is the 19th road fatality in Cyprus so far this year.

Police said that under conditions which are being investigated a car driven by a 20 year old woman collided with the bicycle he was riding.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Nicosia General Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

The 20 year old driver was arrested, questioned and released.

Morphou police are investigating.

Roads claim 18 lives since beginning of 2019

