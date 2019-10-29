Menu
34% of population with disability at risk of poverty (table)

October 29, 2019 at 8:43am
In 2018, about 34% of Cyprus’ population with a disability was at risk of poverty or social exclusion compared with 20% with no limitation according to Eurostat figures published on Tuesday.

This compares to an EU average of 28.7% for those with a disability (aged 16 or over) at risk of poverty or social exclusion and 19.2% of those with no limitation.

There are significant differences across Member States, yet in all of them people with a disability are more exposed to the risk of poverty and social exclusion than those with none.

The proportion of people with a disability at risk of poverty or social exclusion ranged from 18.4% in Slovakia (2017 data), 21.0% in France and 21.7% in Austria to 43.0% in Lithuania, 43.6% in Latvia, peaking at 49.4% in Bulgaria.

Cyprus’ rate was the eighth highest in the EU.

For further information, see the Statistics Explained article Disability statistics – poverty and income inequalities.

