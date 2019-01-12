332 drivers booked for speeding, 21 for drunk driving in 24 hours

Police said on Saturday that they had booked 332 drivers for speeding and 21 for driving under the influence of alcohol during road safety campaigns carried out in all districts from Friday to early on Saturday morning.
In a written announcement, police said that they had also carried out checks on 109 vehicles carrying a total of 136 persons as part of its efforts to prevent offences and crime against property.
Over the same period, police were called in to offer road assistance to 22 drivers.
On Monday police are launching a clampdown on illegal parking in spots reserved for the disabled.
