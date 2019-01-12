Menu
Local

332 drivers booked for speeding, 21 for drunk driving in 24 hours

January 12, 2019 at 2:55pm
Edited by

Police said on Saturday that they had booked 332 drivers for speeding and 21 for driving under the influence of alcohol during road safety campaigns carried out in all districts from Friday to early on Saturday morning.

In a written announcement, police said that they had also carried out checks on 109 vehicles carrying a total of 136 persons as part of its efforts to prevent offences and crime against property.

Over the same period, police were called in to offer road assistance to 22 drivers.

On Monday police are launching a clampdown on illegal parking in spots reserved for the disabled.

 

Police campaign against illegal parking in disabled parking spots

 

You May Also Like

Local
January 12, 2019

Man sought for burglary (photo)

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
January 12, 2019

UNSG urges leaders, guarantor powers to continue constructive engagement with Lute

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
January 12, 2019

€700,000 for another 20 state limousines

Bouli Hadjioannou