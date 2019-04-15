32 women still missing in Cyprus since 1990

Police are combing through the files of missing women as they seek to shed light on the body of a woman found in an advanced state of decomposition in an abandoned mine shaft at Mitsero on Sunday afternoon.

There are 32 women still listed as missing on the police website, three Greek Cypriots and 29 non-Cypriots. Some have been missing for decades.

We reproduce the police list of missing women starting from the most recent.

18/03/2014 – Kaira Ahmed

Kaira Ahmed, 18, from Somalia was reported missing from her home in Nicosia. She is of medium build, of dark complexion, 1.68 metres, with long black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hijab.

05/11/2013 – Routh Nanouh

Routh NANOUH, from the Congo was born in 1976 is 1.75 metres tall, of slight build, of dark compelxion with black hair cut above the shoulders. She was last seen wearing a wig with black long hair, black trousers, striped black and white blouse and a grey sweatshirt with green and pink stripes.

05/09/2013 – Ashley Nadine Fotso

Ashley Nadine Fotso, 17, from Cameroon was reported missing from the Nicosia Girls Home. She is 1.60 metres tall, of average build with black wavy hair.

05/06/2013 – Nicha Bandundu

Nicha Bandundu, 17, from the Congo was reported missing from her home in Nicosia. She is 1.60 metres, of dark complexion, slightly built with black shoulder length wavy hair.

30/06/2012 – Angelina Tihomirova Ilieva

Angelina Tihomirova Ilieva, 24 from Bulgaria was reported missing from her Nicosia home. She is 1.60 to 1.65 metres tall, slightly built with long black hair.

09/06/2012 – Bemadette Kencne

Bemadette Kencne, 17, from Cameroon is 1.70 metres tall, heavily built of dark complexion with black hair. She was last seen wearing black trousers and a dark coloured blouse.

11/04/2012 – Maria Kakoyianni

Maria Kakoyianni, 39, from Limassol is 1.72 metres tall, of slight build with short light brown/blonde hair and was last seen wearing jeans and a grey jacket.

01/11/2011 – Sally Chepkorir

Sally Chepkorir, 32, from Kenya.

03/10/2011 – Glenda Bugnay Burgos

Glenda Bugnay Burgos, 34, from the Philippines is of slight build, 1.60 metres tall with long dark hair.

03/07/2011 – Betelhem Mekonnen Bogale

Betelhem Mekonnen Bogale, 24, from Ethiopia was reported missing from the Limassol hotel where she was working. She is of average build, 1.70 metres tall with black, curly hair.

25/06/2011 – Vu Thi Y

Vu Thi Y, 37, from Vietnam.

17/11/2009 – Duong Thi Huyen Trang

Duong Thi Huyen Trang, 21, from Vietnam, was reported missing from the house where she was working as a home help. She is of slight build, 1.60 metres tall and was last seen wearing black trousers and a grey jacket.

12/09/2009 – Svetlana Vygravovska

Svetlana Vygravoska, 40, from the Ukraine was reported missing from her place of work in Limassol. She is 1.75 metres tall , of average build with blond hair and brown eyes.

30/08/2009 – Cue Do Thi

Cue Do Thi, 27, from Vietnam was reported missing from a friend’s house. She is 1.60 metres tall, of average build with long black hair and dark eyes.

27/08/2009 – Vu Thu Long

Vu Thu Long, 32, from Vietnam is missing from a friend’s house in the Famagusta district. She is 1.50 metres tall, of slight build with black hair.

01/11/2008 – Krasovska Kateryna

Krasovska Kateryna, 19, from the Ukraine is missing from the cruise ship where she was working.

31/10/2008 – Violeta Mlkova Shekerova

Violeta Milkova Shekerova, 25, from Bulgaria is missing from her home in the Nicosia district.

06/10/2008 – Nguyen Thinghe

Nguyen Thinghe, 25, from Vietnam is missing from her Famagusta district home. She is of slight build with black hair.

09/08/2008 – Monika Tsortanasides

Monika Tsortanasides, 24, from Georgia, is missing from her Strovolos home. She is 1.60 metres tall, of slight build with short brown hair.

25/01/2008 – Thi Xuyen Ha

Thit Xuyen Ha from Vietnam was reported missing from her home in Ysponas. She is of slight build, 1.60 metres tall with short black hair and was last seen wearing brown trousers and a black blouse.

13/01/2008 – Bui Thi Yen Bui Hihuyen, from Vietnam was reported missing from the home were she worked. She is 1.50 metres tall with shoulder-length black hair.

15/12/2007 – Maribel Cabilog Paguio

Maribel Cabilog Paguio, a home help, from the Philippines.

17/01/2007 – Auricia Ilie

Auricia Iliem, 20, from Romania, was reported missing from her Limassol home. She is of slight build, 1.70 metres tall with brown hair and eyes.

07/11/2006 – Jane Balacdao

Jane Balacado, from the Phillpines, born in 1973 was reported missing from the Lordos Hotel where she was staying with her Lebanese employer.

04/01/2006 – Gujian Juo

Gujian Juo, 37, from China was reported missing from her employer’s house. She is 1.60 metres tall, of slight build, dark complexions with straight black hair and dark eyes. She was last seen wearing brown trousers, a black sweaterm black high heeled shoes and a jean jacket.

06/11/2005 – Μyrna Fajard

Myran Fajard, 54, from the Philippines, was reported missing from the Limassol home where she worked. She is 1.60 metres tall, of slight build, dark complexion, with short black hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a purple long sleeve polo shirt. She wore a jean cap and carried an umbrella.

23/09/2002 – Anna Miltiadous

Anna Miltiadous, from Limassol, aged 75.

02/06/2002 – Henrita Dharmawathie Damage

Henrita Dharmawathie Damaga from Sri Lanka, a house held, aged 36, was reported missing from her employer’s house in Yermasoyia. She is of slight build, 1.50 metres tall, with long, black hair.

27/01/2002 – Wijetunga Arachchilage Tushta

Wijetunga Arachchilage Tushta from Sri Lanka, a house help, 40 years old, was reported missing from her employer’s house in Peyia. She is 1.55 metres tall, of average build, with black hair.

26/07/1997 – Tomova Verter Marieta

Tomova Verter Marieta, 28, from Bulgaria was reporting missing from the ship she was working. She is 1.70 metres tall, of dark complexion, with long black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a white shirt, a red waistcoat and a black dress.

04/08/1994 – Ifigenia Theodolou

Ifigenia Theodoulou from Phini, 84. She is suffering from senility, is 1.30 metres tall was wearing black and boots.

16/08/1990 – Hisa Hamid Kuwaita

Hisa Hamid Kuwaita from Saudi Arabia, 22, 1.62 metres tall of average build with brown eyes and short black hair. She was wearing a multi-coloured blouse and is deaf.

