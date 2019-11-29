32% of Cypriot consumers shop online, third lowest share in EU

Though online shopping is becoming increasingly popular in the European Union, Cypriot consumers are still warming up to the concept.

Figures published by Eurostat on Friday show that the percentage of Cypriot consumers aged 16 to 74 who shopped on line in 2018 was 32% which is nearly half the EU 28 average of 60% and the third lowest in the EU after Romania and Bulgaria.

Though lower than the vast majority of the other EU member states, it is nevertheless significantly up from the 9% figure recorded in 2008.

In its announcement, Eurostat noted that today, Black Friday, as well as the upcoming Cyber Monday, are especially popular days for shoppers on the lookout for some great online bargains. Consumers appreciate the advantages of online shopping, such as being able to shop anytime, anywhere, having access to a wider range of products and being able to compare prices easily, it noted.

60% of people in the EU aged 16 to 74 shopped online during the year prior to the 2018 survey, compared with 32% in 2008.

Although men tend to shop online slightly more than women, the share of online shoppers has increased more among women over the last 10 years (from 30% in 2008 to 59% in 2018) than among men (from 35% in 2008 to 61% in 2018).

Over the last 10 years, the share of online shoppers in the EU has increased among all age groups, but most notably for younger internet users aged 16 to 24 years (from 40% in 2008 to 72% in 2018) and those aged 25 to 34 years (from 46% in 2008 to 78% in 2018).

Looking at the 2018 figures for individual EU Member States, the highest proportion of people who shopped online during the previous year were in Denmark (84%), the United Kingdom (83%), the Netherlands (80%), Sweden (78%) and Germany (77%).

The source data are here.

If you would like to find out more about the products that people buy online in your country and in other EU Member States, why not try the interactive tool below.