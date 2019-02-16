Menu
31 year old man arrested on suspicion of shop lifting

February 16, 2019 at 2:15pm
A 31 year old man is under arrest on suspicion of shoplifting , philenews has reported.

It said that the alleged offences occurred in the Limassol district on Friday afternoon.

A shop employee found the price and a security tags of a sweatshirt in the fitting room and alerted police.

It said the same man had been spotted entering a fitting room in another shop and was stopped pending the arrival of police.

Police found a bag with a sweatshirt believed to have been taken from the other store, sunglasses, a pair of jeans and cutters.

The 31 year old was found to be in the Republic of Cyprus illegally.

He was arrested as police probe a case of theft and illegal theft.

