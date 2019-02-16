31 year old man arrested on suspicion of shop lifting

A 31 year old man is under arrest on suspicion of shoplifting , philenews has reported.
It said that the alleged offences occurred in the Limassol district on Friday afternoon.
A shop employee found the price and a security tags of a sweatshirt in the fitting room and alerted police.
It said the same man had been spotted entering a fitting room in another shop and was stopped pending the arrival of police.
Police found a bag with a sweatshirt believed to have been taken from the other store, sunglasses, a pair of jeans and cutters.
The 31 year old was found to be in the Republic of Cyprus illegally.
He was arrested as police probe a case of theft and illegal theft.