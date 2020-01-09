30 more trees to be removed on Kyriakou Matsi

Another 30 trees on Kyriakou Matsi are to be cut down, Vassos Vasiliou reports in Phileleftheros on Thursday.

Forestry Department director Charalambos Alexandrou is ready to give the go-ahead for the “sacrifice” of the trees as they have been branded dangerous and “a threat to human lives and properties,” the newspaper added.

Alexandrou said that the removal of the trees is inevitable because their roots have been destroyed during the construction works on the road, and worms have also been spotted worsening their health even further.

He also told Phileleftheros that the Department is anticipating a backlash due to the large number of trees to be removed, but clarified that the responsibility should be shared with Nicosia Municipality and the Department of Environment with whom he said he is in communication.

In a letter to the head of the Department of Environment dated October 3, 2019, Alexandrou informed that “during the Forestry Department’s visits to Kyriakou Matsi Avenue it has been found that…digging near the trees was done in depths of 1m and at a distance shorter than 1m on both ends which endangers their roots increasing the chances of them drying out in the near future. We estimate that this will affect approximately 30 trees. ”

Read more: