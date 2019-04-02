30 kilos of cannabis found in Akamas

Paphos police have found 30 to 35 kilos of cannabis in the Akamas and are investigating how the drugs got there, Philenews reports.
It said that the anti-narcotics police were called to the scene at around 9.30 am on Tuesday morning. The drugs were found on shore, and not in the sea.
Today’s discovery comes days after 28 kilos of cannabis were found floating in the sea off Peyia late last month.
Police are investigating whether the two cases are connected.
The drugs have been sent to police labs for examination.
