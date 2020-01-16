30 days prison for driving under influence of drugs

A 40 year old Famagusta district resident willl spend the next 30 days in jail after he was convicted of driving under the influence of drugs.

Famagusta distruct court also banned him from driving for 90 days.

Police stopped the man for checks as he was driving in Paralimni on January 12. He tested positive for drugs and the result was later confirmed by lab tests.

“Driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol is particularly dangerous for the driver and for other road users. Stastistically it is one of the main reasons for fatal and serious accidents as one in four road fatalities are due to the use of substances before driving,” police said.

Since the law on narcotests came into force on January 25, 2018 police have booked a total of 801 drivers caught driving under the influence of drugs.

Read more