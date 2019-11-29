3 arrests as part of investigation to help third country nationals enter Cyprus

Police have made three arrests and are looking for another 24 people as they investigate a case of conspiracy to forge documents with intent to facilitate third country nationals enter the Republic of Cyprus.
In an announcement, police said that as part of their investigations, they found that in the case of 13 civil weddings between EU citizens and third country nationals carried out at one municipality, the work contracts submitted with the personal files were forged. Police did not name the municipality.
Further investigation led to testimony against 27 people of whom three aged 47, 24 and 19 were arrested yesterday and were remanded in custody for eight days by Nicosia district court on Friday.
There are outstanding arrest warrants for the remaining 24.
The case is being investigated by police headquarters.