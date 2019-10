An earthquake of a magnitude of 3.8 was recorded at 13.46 on Friday the Cyprus Geological Survey Department said.

The epicentre was 30 km east of Limassol and 15 km south of Zygi at a depth of 15 km.

It was felt by residents on the south coasts in the Limassol and Larnaca districts, it added.

The phenomenon is being monitored and further information is available on the department’s website http://www.moa.gov.cy/gsd and http://81.4.135.34:8080 and on its Twitter account @CY_earthquakes.