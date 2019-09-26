2nd Larnaca International Food Festival 2019

Celebrating the international day of food, Larnaca is hosting for the second time the Internationa Food Festival which will take place at Europe’s Square. The visitors will have the chance to taste food from different cultures.
11th – 13th of October
Free Entrance
TIme: 16:00
Celebrating the international day of food, Larnaca is hosting for the second time the Internationa Food Festival which will take place at Europe’s Square. The visitors will have the chance to taste food from different cultures.