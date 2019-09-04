2nd Archaeological, Ethnographic & Historical Film Festival

The 2nd Cyprus Archaeological, Ethnographic and Historical Film Festival offer a rich and high quality program, with documentary screenings from Cyprus and abroad, enriched with cultural and educational activities. Specifically, this year’s International ΑΕΙ film Festival will include:
– Screening of eight Cypriot and ten foreign documentaries of archaeological, ethnographic and historical interest.
– Screening of thirteen ten-minute documentaries, prepared by high school students, who participated in workshops organized by the festival, in collaboration with the UNESO Associated Schools project. The workshops were supported by the Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education and Culture, the National UNESCO Committee, the Cypriot Youth Organization, the Cyprus Archaeology Association and the Cyprus Radiotelevision Authority, which established awards for the three best students’ documentaries.
NOTE: The entrance for the screening of the student films, is free.
Screenings Schedule:
Morning screening Zone
Sunday 15/9, 10:00 – 13:00 at the Cultural Centre at Aglantzia Old Square (K. Karaolis Square)
Afternoon screening Zone
Thursday 12/9, Friday 13/9, Saturday 14/9 and Sunday 15/9, 18:00 – 20:00 at the Cultural Centre at Aglantzia Old Square (K. Karaolis Square)
Night Screening Zone
Thursday 12/9, Friday 13/9, Saturday 14/9 and Sunday 15/9, 20:00 – 23:00 at SKALI, Aglantzia
