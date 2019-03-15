29 year old man arrested for child porn

A 29 year old from the Nicosia district is under arrest in connection with inquiries into illegal possession and distribution of child porn.
He was arrested on Thursday afternoon after police were tipped off by Europol that a specific social media account was linked with child porn.
Police determined that the account belonged to the suspect who was arrested on arrival at Larnaca Airport.
Police searched his house where they found and took away for further tests a laptop and a computer.
The cyber crime unit is continuing its investigations.