29-year-old dies in four-wheeler accident at Cavo Greco

29-year-old Andrey Sergeyevich from Russia died after a tragic accident involving a four-wheeler motorcycle on Saturday at Famagusta district.

Sergeyevich was driving a four-wheeler at a rocky area in Cavo Greco on Saturday at around 14:30 with a 28-year-old passenger when he lost control of the motorcycle and plunged off a cliff eight meters high.

The Fire Service rushed to the scene rescuing the two men who were transferred to Famagusta General Hospital but the 29-year-old succumbed to his injuries.

The passenger remains in hospital but he is thought to be out of danger.