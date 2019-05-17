28 year old jailed for 18 months for spate of Limassol robberies

Limassol district court on Friday jailed a 28 year old for 18 months after finding him guilty of three robberies.
The sentence runs from October 9, 2018 when the man was placed under police custody.
The court found him guilty of robbing three Limassol shops in 2017.
From the first shop he stole shoes and bags worth more than 700 euro, while from the second he made off with clothes and cash of a total value of 5268. In the third case, the defendant took the tray from the till with 160 euro in cash.
He was arrested on October 2 and has been in police custody since then.