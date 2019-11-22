28 year old arrested as police investigate arrival of 120 refugees

A 28 year old man has been arrested as police investigate the arrival of 120 irregular migrants who were rescued by the coastguard after their boat was spotted adrift off Cape Greco on Wednesday.

The man is expected to appear before Famagusta district court later on Friday to be remanded in custody.

The irregular migrants were brought to shore late on Wednesday night and transferred to the temporary accommodation centre at Kokkinotrimithia,

The majority of them are Syrian. Of the 120 refugees, 14 are unaccompanied minors, three are women, six are children members of three families and 97 are men.

They told police that they had gone on foot from Syria to Turkey on different dates. They then paid $4000 each to be transferred to Cyprus.

(File photo)

Read more