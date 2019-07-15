Menu
Local

28 kilos of cannabis found on beach in occupied north Cyprus — reports

July 15, 2019 at 4:12pm
Edited by

About 28 kilos of cannabis were found on the beach at Kazivera near Turkish occupied Morphou, Turkish Cypriot media reported.

Reports said 19 packages of cannabis weighing some 28 kilos were discovered on Sunday morning, adding that authorities are investigating.

In late May, a man diving not far from Latchi fishing shelter in the government controlled areas found a package containing 1.4 kilos of cannabis on the sea bed.

It was not the first time that cannabis had been found in the Paphos area.  In early April Paphos police found 30 kilos of cannabis in the Akamas. That discovery came days after 28 kilos of cannabis were found floating in the sea off Peyia.

You May Also Like

Local
July 15, 2019

Germany, Austria say sanctions among options for Turkey’s Cyprus drilling

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
July 15, 2019

House condemns 1974 coup and Turkish invasion of Cyprus

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
July 15, 2019

Work underway to create Paphos’ biggest urban park

Bouli Hadjioannou