Menu
Local

28 kilos of cannabis found floating in sea off Peyia

March 28, 2019 at 8:53pm
Edited by

Paphos police were called to  the coast in Peyia on Thursday afternoon after a resident spotted a  package floating in the sea that turned out to contain 28 kilos of cannabis, philenews reports.

It said that the package was only a small distance from the coast.

The cannabis appears to have been in the water for some time. It has been sent to the lab for further tests.

CyBC said that the package contained 110 slabs of cannabis. Police are now trying to determine where the mysterious package came from.

You May Also Like

Local
March 28, 2019

Driver in critical condition after Livadhia collision

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
March 28, 2019

Occupied north wants Cyprus to hand over murder suspect

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
March 28, 2019

Larnaca: 47 year old jailed for 1 month, licence suspended for 4 months for traffic offences

Bouli Hadjioannou