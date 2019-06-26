273 police cars and hospital equipment on auction

The state is selling 273 police cars as well as hospital equipment at an auction to be held at 9 am on July 4 at the Journalists’ House in Nicosia, Phileleftheros reported on Wednesday.

It said that the cars on sale include Honda CRV, Nissan Pathfinder, Mitsubishi Pajero, Kia Magetis, Isuzu Trooper, Ford Mondeo & Focus, Renault, Opel & Peugeot, Audi A6 and Suzuki Grand Vitara among other.

Also on sale will be Honda and Suzuki motorbikes and four buses.

The hospital equipment on sale includes two CT scanners, X ray and mammogram equipment and a clinical waste incinerator.

Buyers must pay a 6% auction fee. All items purchased are subject to 19% VAT. Payment must be made in cash — 50% on the day and and remainder within five working days.

Interested buyers can inspect the items on sale from tomorrow, Thursday to next Wednesday, between 8 am and 2 pm (working days only) and on the day of the auction between 7.30 am and 8.30 am.

Further information from the auctioneer Evangelos Antoniades on telephone 99639733 and 22778751.