Menu
Local

273 police cars and hospital equipment on auction

June 26, 2019 at 12:28pm
Edited by

The state is selling 273 police cars as well as hospital equipment at an auction to be held at 9 am on July 4 at the Journalists’ House in Nicosia, Phileleftheros reported on Wednesday.

It said that the cars on sale include Honda CRV, Nissan Pathfinder, Mitsubishi Pajero, Kia Magetis, Isuzu Trooper, Ford Mondeo & Focus, Renault, Opel & Peugeot, Audi A6 and Suzuki Grand Vitara among other.

Also on sale will be Honda and Suzuki motorbikes and four buses.

The hospital equipment on sale includes two CT scanners, X ray and mammogram equipment and a clinical waste incinerator.

Buyers must pay a 6% auction fee. All items purchased are subject to 19% VAT. Payment must be made in cash — 50% on the day and and remainder within five working days.

Interested buyers can inspect the items on sale from tomorrow,  Thursday to next Wednesday, between 8 am and 2 pm (working days only) and on the day of the auction between 7.30 am and 8.30 am.

Further information from the auctioneer Evangelos Antoniades on telephone 99639733 and 22778751.

You May Also Like

Local
June 26, 2019

Cabinet approves dog microchip programme

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
June 26, 2019

Three men in custody on suspicion of defrauding Ayia Napa hotel

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
June 26, 2019

Cyprus volunteers join ‘Clean Up the Med’ campaign

Bouli Hadjioannou