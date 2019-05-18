Menu
27-year-old in serious condition after Ayia Napa highway accident

May 18, 2019 at 2:07pm
A 27-year-old man is in serious condition at Larnaca General Hospital after a car accident on Saturday morning on the Ayia Napa – Larnaca highway.

According to the police, the 27-year-old was seriously injured when he lost control of his car crashing onto the rail on the Ayia Napa – Larnaca highway near Xylofagou exit, just after 5.30 on Saturday morning.

The 27-year-old from Sotira who was alone in the car, was taken to hospital by ambulance where he is being treated with serious injuries.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the accident.

