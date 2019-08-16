Updated: 27 year old arrested at Paphos Airport on suspicion of illegal entry

Paphos police are investigating a case of impersonation, circulating a forged document and illegal entry into the Republic after arresting a 27 year old man at Paphos Airport.

The suspect was preparing to board a plane for Mykonos.

Police found that his Italian travel documents had a different photograph from that on his Italian residence permit.

He was arrested and appeared before Paphos district court on Friday which remanded him in custody for five days.

Police told the court that the suspect had presented an Italian travel document under the name Drame Mahamadou and an Italian residence permit that expires on May 21 to immigration officers on departure at Paphos Airport.

The Italian passport had no stamp and the chip on his residence permit could not be opened. Moreover, the photos did not match.

The suspect had told police he had flown from Milan to Istanbul on July 19 and then flown to Larnaca. There are no flights from Turkey to Republic of Cyprus airports.

The man was arrested. Police said it was unclear from how he had entered the Republic. Police added that police inquiries are still at their initial stage.

Police are looking for the person who took him to the airport and will be asking Interpol in Italy to clarify whether the documents are genuine while similar tests will be carried out here.