26-year-old man arrested for blackmailing children

A 26-year-old man from Paphos was remanded for 8 days last week for blackmailing students. The unprecedented case came to light when the school management referred the case to the police stating that the students aged 13 were blackmailed into giving money to a man and were forced to go into some kind of fundraising to meet his increasing demands.

The students confessed that a 26-year-old had allegedly sent threatening messages on their mobile phones. The students met the man by accident while trying to sell a USB with music and, according to the youth, he had eventually forced them to bring valuables from their home.

At some stage, the 26-year-old had given them cannabis to smoke and had been blackmailing them ever since. Initially, he had asked for €50 and later for €70. When the students could not afford anymore they decided to ask for help.

Police arrested the 26-year-old to facilitate investigation for extortion, phone threats as well as possession and trafficking of an unknown amount of drugs. He will stand trial at the end of his 8-day retention.

