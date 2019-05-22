26 year old Briton critically injured in fight with friend

A 26 year old British tourist has been hospitalised after a fight with a friend philenews reports.
It said that he has been transferred to Nicosia Hospital and has been incubated.
The incident occurred early on Tuesday evening in the free Famagusta area.
It said that the 26 year old is in Cyprus with a 25 year old friend, also from the UK. At some point yesterday, the two started to fight and the 25 year old allegedly punched the 26 year old who fell to the ground.
He was taken to Famagusta Hospital with head injuries and from there transferred to the intensive care unit at Nicosia Hospital.
The other Briton has been arrested to facilitate police investigations.