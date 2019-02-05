2589 booked for breaking rules on seat belts, child seats in 2 weeks

Police on Tuesday spoke of “important though tragic conclusions” about the driving culture in Cyprus after a two week safety campaign on seat belts and child seats.
In the 15 days, police said that they had booked 2589 people for not wearing their seat belt, either drivers or front and back seat passengers, as well as for failure to use child seats for young passengers.
“We will never tire of repeating the need to use seat belts and child seats, for the safety of us all,” said the police in a written statement.