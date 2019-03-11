25 year old arrested for drunk driving, causing accident

A 25 year old man who collided into the back of another car and fled the scene was later arrested by police after being found to be driving eight times over the limit.
Police said that at around 11.40 pm on Sunday night a 59 year old had reported that a second car had hit the back of his vehicle on the Ayia Napa highway, near Rizolelia roundabout and driven off.
Police later stopped the car in the Ayios Tychonas area. The 25 year old driver tested 81 mg% in the initial alco-test and 73 mg% in the second test — eight times the legal limit of 9 mg%.
He was arrested. There were no injuries. Aradippou police are investigating.