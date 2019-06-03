Menu
24 year old missing since July 2018 found and arrested

June 3, 2019 at 9:56am

A 24 year old man reported missing from a ship where he was working in Latchi, Paphos on July 7, 2018 was located yesterday and arrested.

According to police, the man had been working for a Limassol company under a different name and using the documents of another person.

Police found that the documents belong to a person who had previously acquired political asylum and an Alien Registration Certificate (ARC).

The 24 year old was arrested and police said they are investigating a case of conspiracy to commit a crime, impersonation and forgery.

