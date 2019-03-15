24 year old man killed in Limassol collision

A 24 year old man died of his injuries at Limassol Hospital late on Thursday night after the motorbike he was driving was involved in a collision on Ayios Philaxeos street.
The victim was named as Christos Artemiou, a fast food delivery man who was working when the accident occurred.
Police said that Artemiou’s motorbike was hit by a car attempting a right turn.
Limassol traffic police chief Michalis Michail said that the accident occurred at around 9.30 pm when the 61 year old driver of the car attempted to turn right on to Kritis street, colliding with the motorbike coming from the opposite direction.
The 24 year old was rushed to Limassol Hospital where despite doctors’ best efforts he succumbed to his injuries.
“Police inquiries are at their initial stages. The helmet has been found but we cannot say for certain he was wearing it,” Michail said.
This is the second road fatality in Limassol in 2019.
The driver of the car tested negative for alcohol. He was arrested to facilitate police inquiries, the Cyprus News Agency said.