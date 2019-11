A 24-year-old man from Limassol on Wednesday lost his life at a labour accident in the coastal city.

Eyewitnesses said the young man who was at a scaffolding fell from a height of 12 metres after losing his balance under conditions which are being investigated.

An ambulance rushed to the scene and transported him to Limassol General Hospital where on-duty doctors pronounced him dead.

The Department of Labour Inspection will investigate the circumstances of the young man’s death.

