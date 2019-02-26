Menu
Local

24 year old hospitalised after assault; two arrests

February 26, 2019 at 7:50am
Police have arrested two youths aged 17 and 21 as they investigate a case of conspiracy and causing grievous bodily harm.

The two were named by a 24 year old who was taken to Larnaca Hospital with serious injuries yesterday afternoon.

He told police that the two suspects had allegedly entered  his house in Ormidhia at 5.30 pm and beaten him with sticks.

The 24 year old has injuries to various parts of his body including head injuries.

Because of the serious nature of his condition, he was taken to Nicosia Hospital for surgery.

His condition is described as serious.

Police are investigating.

 

