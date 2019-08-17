Menu
23-year-old man seriously injured after falling from a rooftop in Ayia Napa

August 17, 2019 at 9:32am
A 23-year-old man who fell from a restaurant rooftop in Ayia Napa on Friday night is hospitalized in critical condition.

According to police, at 9.40 on Friday night, the 23-year-old left his apartment veranda and climbed onto the adjacent roof of a restaurant. At some point he lost his balance and fell from the roof sustaining serious injuries.

The 23-year-old was initially transferred to Famagusta General Hospital and subsequently transferred to Nicosia General Hospital for hospitalization due to the seriousness of his injuries.

