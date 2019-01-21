23 year old in custody after being caught speeding at 227 km per hour

A 23 year man appeared before Nicosia district court on Monday after police fast tracked charges against him for speeding.
The young man was caught doing 227 km per hour near Latsia, on the Nicosia-Limassol highway at 7.20 am on Saturday. The speed limit is 100 km.
He pleaded guilty to the charge and the court ordered he remain in custody until Wednesday when the hearing will continue with the presentation of the facts of the case and sentencing.
The defendant had failed to obey a police officer’s signal to stop. He was caught a little later and taken to the police station where he was charged in writing and asked to appear before Nicosia district court today.