Menu
Local

23 year old arrested for allegedly threatening 82 year old community leader at knife point

March 14, 2019 at 10:57am

Police arrested a 23 year old on Wednesday after the community leader of Koilani, Limassol reported that he had threatened him at knife point.

According to police, the incident happened around 6 pm in the village. The 82 year old was driving on a narrow road when he saw another car, with the 23 year old inside.

He told police that he stopped to let the other car pass. The 23 year old got out of his car, opened the door of the 82 year old’s car violently and threatened that he “would kill him” at knife point.

The 82 year old said that he managed to close the door and escaped. He then went to his home, from where he called police.

The 23 year old was arrested on Wednesday night. He denies any involvement in the case.

According to philenews, the 23 year old’s mother was a Koilani community council secretary but was suspended around a month ago.

You May Also Like

Local
March 14, 2019

Larnaca wants more wave breakers at Voroklini and Pervolia to fight coastal erosion

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
March 14, 2019

Man caught driving nearly five times over the limit

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
March 14, 2019

State Department publishes 2018 Cyprus Report on Human Rights Practices

Stelios Marathovouniotis