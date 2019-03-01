23.8% in occupied north say whole of Cyprus is their country

Just under a quarter of people in the occupied north believe the whole of Cyprus is their country, according to a survey conducted by the so-called “finance ministry”.
Asked which place they consider to be their country, respondents replied:
- The whole of Cyprus – 23.8%
- “TRNC” – 40.8%
- Turkey – 3.9%
- “TRNC” and Turkey – 31.5%
Solution of the Cyprus problem
Asked how possible the implementation of a federal solution is, 32.1% replied “definitely not possible,” 25.1% replied “not possible,” 16.6% replied “I do not know if it is possible”, 21% replied “it is possible,” 4.4% said it is“definitely possible” and 0.8% did not reply.
When asked about their first choice for the model of a solution to the Cyprus problem, they replied:
- “Unite under the Republic of Cyprus” – 5.6%
- “Federal Cyprus consisting of two founding provinces” – 17.3%
- “I have no opinion for the solution model” – 16.4%
- “Federal solution consisting of two founding states” – 28.7%
- “Recognised independent TRNC” – 29.5%
- No answer – 2.6%
Views on EU
Asked about their opinion on the EU, the participants replied:
- “It is a union that we should be a part of” – 45.8%
- “It will be good to become part of it but I have some doubts” – 23.7%
- “It is necessary to become part of it” – 9.4%
- “We must definitely become part of it” – 18%
- “I have no opinion” – 3.2%.
