22nd Cyprus Contemporary Dance Festival – The Netherlands

The 22nd Cyprus Contemporary Dance Festival begins with a choreography by Arno Schuitemaker. With seeming casualness, the performance sets a chilled-out club dance into one dizzying wave-like motion. The three performers see no limits to what they take out of their bodies, propelled by the rhythm of the beat. From ecstasy to turmoil, from build-up to its dismantling, If You Could See Me Now challenges expectations and appeals for another look, while it transforms an exact spontaneity into a hypnotic sensory experience.

