The first part of the 22nd Cultural Festival of the University of Cyprus opens on Friday, June 7th.
Venue:
The Archontiko of Axiothea
9, Axiotheas Street, Old City Lefkosia
1017 Lefkosia, Cyprus
Phone: +357 22 894 532
Fax: +357 22 434 808
You can see the full programme of events at the link below:
http://online.anyflip.com/mlhb/wfnm/mobile/index.html
Information and reservations: +357 22 894 531-32.
From Friday, June 07, 2019
To Monday, July 15, 2019
Region : LEFKOSIA
City : LEFKOSIA MUNICIPALITY