A 22 year old man from Nicosia suffered serious spine injuries when he lost control of the quad bike he was riding and it plunged down a 7 metre cliff on the Neo Chorio – Aphrodite Baths rural road in the Akamas.

Police said that the 22 year old was taken initially to Polis Chrysochous Hospital and then to Paphos Hospital.

Because of the serious nature of his injuries he was transferred to Nicosia Hospital.

Polis Chrysochous police are investigating.