22% of Cypriots cannot afford to keep homes adequately warm

One in five Cypriots cannot afford to heat their homes adequately — well above the EU 28 average of 7% and the fourth highest share in the EU according to figures for 2018 published by Eurostat on Monday.
The situation in the EU Member States varies. The largest share of people who said that they could not afford to keep their home adequately warm was recorded in Bulgaria (34%), followed by Lithuania (28%), Greece (23 %), Cyprus (22%), Portugal (19%) and Italy (14%).
In contrast, the lowest shares (around 2%) were recorded in Austria, Finland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Estonia and Sweden.
The data were collected as part of the annual EU survey on income and living conditions (EU-SILC).
Figures show that in the EU the share of people who cannot afford to heat their homes peaked in 2012 (11%), and has fallen continuously in subsequent years.
The same trend has been recorded in Cyprus where the share has fallen from 30.7% in 2012.
The data source is here.