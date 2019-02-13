Update: 21 year old non-Cypriot remanded as police probe sham marriage

A 21 year old non-Cypriot was on Wednesday remanded in custody for eight days by Larnaca district court as police probe a suspected sham marriage.

He is suspected of having paid a 19 year old woman from a European Union country to marry him in 2018 and is being held as a suspect in a case of conspiracy to commit an offence, trafficking an adult person with a view to exploiting that person, assisting illegal entrance, carrying out a sham marriage and securing registration under false pretences.

The 19 year old woman is under the care of the unit against police trafficking.

Police said that they had interviewed the 19 year old during a routine examination of whether a marriage is genuine, who was not in a position to give satisfactory answers and then said her marriage was a sham.

She said that last May, a Greek Cypriot man from Nicosia whom she had known for several years and knew that she was in dire financial straits contacted her and told her that he would give her 1300 – 1500 euro if she agreed to a sham marriage.

He told her that she could divorce four months after their wedding and until then, she would receive 200 euro a month.

The woman and the suspect was taken to the unit against people trafficking. During questioning it emerged she may be a victim of trafficking, The young man was arrested and according to the Cyprus News Agency said he was willing to tell the truth and name others involved in the ring.

Read more