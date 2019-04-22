20th Annual VAT Summit to be held in Cyprus

Some of the world’s top VAT experts will converge in Cyprus this May for the much-anticipated 20th International Annual VAT Summit.

The summit is organised by VAT Forum CV, an international partnership made up of leading indirect tax specialists based in Brussels, and will be held at Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, in Limassol on 15-17 May 2019.

The Summit will be opened by Cyprus Commissioner of Taxation, Yiannis Tsangaris.

Agenda

The three-day event starts with a welcome cocktail reception and dinner on Wednesday evening, May 15, followed by two days of high-level interactive sessions that will cover such issues as the new VAT rules on vouchers, taxation of trade between member states and distance sales, the effects of Brexit, the 2022 VAT Action Plan and much more.

Haris Hadjimichael, Head of EU Affairs and Tax Treatment with the Cyprus Tax Department, will speak about VAT Compliance: The case of Cyprus, while Chelco VAT Ltd’s Alexis Tsielepis, who is a partner with the VAT Forum, will present an overview of important cases of the European Court of Justice.

The summit aims at creating an open discussion between VAT managers within companies, consultants, officials from national VAT authorities and the European Commission (EC) with the aim of informing professionals in the field of the latest changes to EC and national VAT legislation and the impact of these changes on businesses.

Persons responsible for VAT and Customs from different companies and countries will be present making it the ideal forum to exchange ideas and gather information from other countries.

Networking

During each session, there will be sufficient time to answer questions and to discuss the issues presented with the audience. The conference also offers a unique opportunity for networking.

The Summit is intended for industry professionals, such as accountants, CFOs, tax officers and tax lawyers, dealing with VAT in multinational environments, VAT compliance managers responsible for VAT reporting in different Member States, VAT officials dealing with large and foreign taxable persons and VAT advisers serving multinational clients.

Special rates for local professionals

Local professionals who may not wish to attend the evening social events at the Summit can do so at discounted rates.

Local professionals may attend the Summit for €600 for one day and €1,100 for both days. The evening social events include a welcome cocktail reception and dinner the evening before the Summit, a gala dinner at Art Nest in Fasoula village and a tour of the old city of Limassol, followed by dinner. To register at the special rates that exclude the social events, call 25 871200 or email [email protected].