20th Annual Career Exhibition at European University Cyprus

The European University Cyprus Career Center is organising the 20th Annual Career Exhibition on Thursday 14 March 2019 at the European University Cyprus Cultural Center.

The Exhibition is part of the strategic pillars of European University Cyprus for targeted actions that broaden each sector associated with the employability of students and graduates of the university. The Exhibition aims to inform students about trends in the labour market, internships and opportunities for full-time or part-time employment. The co-ordinated actions of European University Cyprus in this field were also acknowledged by QS Top Universities (QS stars) by granting the university 5 stars in the Student Employment pillar. It is important to note that during the latest alumni survey, 82% of European University Cyprus graduates found work in their area of study within six months after graduation.

This year, more than 100 organizations from Cyprus and abroad will participate in the Exhibition, representing all sectors of the Cyprus Economy. The Exhibition will be open to the public from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm and from 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm.

Communication Sponsors: Phileleftheros, kariera.com.cy and ALPHA Cyprus

Schedule of Seminars

11:00 – Maximizing your Experience with Linkedin/Place: Auditorium Beta. Dr Amber Wigmore Alvarez, Chief Innovation, Officer (CIO), Highered EFMD Global Cereer Services

11:30 – Creativity and Entrepreneurship/ Place: Auditorium Delta. Mr. Yosef Yekta, CEO, StartupArk

11:30 – New Technologies/ Place: Auditorium Beta UTX

12:00 – Pitching your Profile/ Place: Auditorium Beta. Dr Amber Wigmore Alvarez, Chief Innovation, Officer (CIO), Highered EFMD Global Career Services

13:00 – Shaping Europe Together – EU Career Opportunities / Place: Auditorium Beta. Mr Koen Hendrix, Team Leader External Communication, European Personnel Selection Office (ESPO)