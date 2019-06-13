2020 also a difficult year for Cyprus tourism

Cyprus hoteliers and tour operators are admitting that the peak summer season’s reservations are down and hopes to maintain last year’s record numbers now depend on last minute tourism.

At the same time, Deputy Minister of Tourism Savvas Perdios keeps warning that 2020 is also expected to be a difficult year for the Mediterranean island’s tourism. Primarily because of the uncertainty surrounding Brexit.

“That is why steps are being taken by the Deputy Ministry to find solutions. We are trying hard to open up new markets and to attract new types of tourism as well as new ages, so that our product gets expanded…Nothing can be taken for granted in the coming years,” Perdios has said.

As a first step, he added, Cyprus is strongly promoted in the Czech Republic, Poland, and Ukraine. In addition, markets such as Germany, France, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria and Belgium will be targeted. The image to be promoted is that Cyprus is a place offering lifetime experiences.

At the same time, Britain, Ireland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Finland will be targeted for tourists who are over 65, and financially comfortable enough to enjoy retirement by staying abroad for several weeks annually.

Another step to be taken by the Deputy Ministry is the promotion of Cyprus for short stays in markets which are within a 90-minute flight away. Such as Israel, Egypt, Lebanon, Greece, United Arab Emirates and Jordan.

The government has already opened a €2 million bid for Cyprus to acquire a new brand name for tourism in 2020. The aim of the branding is to highlight the island’s unique characteristics and unique selling points at the 2020 Berlin Exhibition.

