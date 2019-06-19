2018 AIC per capita in Cyprus at 94%, GDP per capita at 87% of EU average

Actual Individual Consumption (AIC) per capita– a measure of material welfare of households — in Cyprus reached 94% in 2018, according to data released today by Eurostat.

Cyprus’ GDP per capita reached 87% (where 100 is the EU average).

Based on first preliminary estimates for 2018, AIC per capita expressed in Purchasing Power Standards (PPS) varied from 56% to 132% of the EU average across the Member States. Ten Member States recorded AIC per capita above the EU average in 2018.

The highest level in the EU was recorded in Luxembourg, 32% above the EU average. Germany was around 20% above, followed by Austria, Denmark, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Finland, Belgium, Sweden and France, which all recorded levels between around 5% and 15% above the EU average.

AIC per capita for 13 Member States was between the EU average and 25% below. In Italy, Cyprus, Ireland, Spain and Lithuania the levels were 10% or less below the EU average, while Czechia, Portugal and Malta were between 10% and 20% below and Poland, Slovenia, Slovakia and Greece between 20% and 25% below.

Six Member States recorded AIC per capita 25% or more below the EU average. Estonia was 26% below, Latvia and Romania were 30% below, while Hungary and Croatia had AIC per capita just under 40% below and Bulgaria was 44% below.

Meanwhile, in 2018, GDP per capita expressed in PPS ranged between 50% of the EU average in Bulgaria and 254% in Luxembourg. Eleven Member States recorded a level of GDP per capita above the EU average in 2018.

(Cyprus News Agency)