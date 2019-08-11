20 year old critical after quad bike overturns at Cape Greco

A 20 year old woman is in critical condition in the intensive care unit of Nicosia Hospital after she lost control of the quad bike she was driving in the Cape Greco area on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, the 20 year old is a tourist from the UK.

The bike overturned and she suffered head injuries and multiple fractures. The 20 year old was taken to Famagusta Hospital and from there to the ICU in Nicosia.

Her condition is described as critical.

Meanwhile an 11 year old girl who was a passenger on a motorbike involved in a collision in Limassol on Saturday afternoon is in critical condition at Makarios Hospital with head injuries.

Police said that a car attempted to make a right turn and under conditions which are being investigated collided with the motorbike which was trying to overtake it.

Police said neither the 11 year old nor the 25 driver of the motorbike were wearing a helmet.