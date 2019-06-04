20 year old arrested in Ayia Napa for selling laughing gas

Police in Ayia Napa arrested a 20 year old woman from Britain for selling laughing gas, philenews reported.
The woman was spotted in the early morning hours of Tuesday in Ayia Napa square selling laughing gas to bypassers.
Police arrested her after finding a laughing gas cylinder, 42 vials, 32 balloons and €90 in cash in her possession, which they held as evidence.
She was charged in writing and released to appear in court at a later date.
According to philenews, she told police that a 39 year old man from Larnaca had supplied her with the laughing gas.
Authorities located the man, who was also charged in writing and will appear in court at a later date.
